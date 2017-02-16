16 February 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Angry Mob Kills Suspected Thief At Catholic Church

By Maurice Nkawihe

An irate mob on Wednesday night killed unidentified man who allegedly wanted to steal from St Pius Catholic Church in Blantyre.

Police have since indicated the victim died due to loss of blood.

According to Blantyre police Publicist, Elizabeth Divala, the deceased together with two colleagues on the night of Thursday(February 9th) invaded the church campus where they attacked and assaulted the guard on duty with intent to steal.

"The guard was manning the main entrance. The suspected thieves attacked him and he shouted for help. Some members of general public and fellow guards came to his rescue," explained Divala.

"They managed to apprehend one of the suspects, and was eventually assaulted to death by the angry mob. The deceased was in possession of tools which they wanted to use to break into buildings with the church campus."

Meanwhile the deceased's body is at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (QECH) mortuary.

Death by suicide

In another incident, a 24-year-old young man on Sunday February 12th identified as Robert Ching'oma committed suicide by throwing himself onto a speeding vehicle.

"Facts are that on, 12th February, 2017 at around 4:30pm father to the deceased found his son stealing in his house so he apprehended him. And whilst on their way to Kabula police unit, the deceased decided to jump in front of a cruising minibus registration number NU 7443 whilst his arms tied with strings."

He was rushed to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

