16 February 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Kano, Oyo, Abuja Residents Paid Highest for Cooking Gas in January

Photo: Premium Times
(file photo).
By Oladeinde Olawoyin

Residents of Abuja, Kano and Oyo states paid the highest average price for the refilling of a 5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) in January, the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, has said.

The NBS, in a report titled 'Liquified Petroleum Gas price Watch', said in January, Abuja residents paid N2,800.00 for the refilling of a 5kg cylinder of Cooking Gas, while residents of Kano and Oyo paid N2,750.00 and N2,700.00, respectively.

States with the lowest average price, however, were Borno and Akwa-Ibom with N2,511.11 and N2,520.00, respectively.

Others, the bureau said, are Bauchi, Benue, Edo, Ekiti, Gombe, Jigawa, Osun, Yobe and Zamfara (N2,500.00).

Meanwhile, the average price for the refilling of a 5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) increased by 28.24% year-on-year and 39.39% month-on-month in the month under review.

The price, the NBS said, increased from N2,002.16 in December 2016 to N2,567.56 in January 2017.

Residents across several states had lamented the rising cost of cooking gas, and other products like kersone, with the state oil firm, NNPC, announcing steps to reverse the trend.

