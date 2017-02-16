16 February 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Hundreds Turn Up for 40th Anniversary Commemoration of Archbishop Janani Luwum

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Julius Ocungi/Daily Monitor
Hundreds of people from different walks of life have this morning gathered at Mucwini Sub-county Kitgum District for 40th anniversary commemoration of Archbishop Janani Luwum.
By Julius Ocungi

Hundreds of people from different walks of life have this morning gathered at Mucwini Sub-county Kitgum District for 40th anniversary commemoration of Archbishop Janani Luwum.

Prayers are already underway being led by the Archbishop of the church of Uganda, Stanley Ntagali.

In attendance are; Vice president, Edward Sekandi who is the chief guest, Dr Ruhakana Rugunda and the deputy speaker of Parliament, Jacob Oulanyah.

The most rev Janani Luwum was the archbishop of the church of Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and Boga-Zaire and bishop of Kampala diocese 1974-1977.

He was murdered on February 16 1977 at Nakasero by the then president of Uganda Idi Amin following a period of tension with the regime.

More on This

Let's Remember Both Luwum and His Cause

Today the whole country observes the national holiday in commemoration of the martyred Archbishop Janani Luwum who was… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.