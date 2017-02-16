Uganda: Hundreds Turn Up for 40th Anniversary Commemoration of Archbishop Janani Luwum

Photo: Julius Ocungi/Daily Monitor

Hundreds of people from different walks of life have this morning gathered at Mucwini Sub-county Kitgum District for 40th anniversary commemoration of Archbishop Janani Luwum.

Prayers are already underway being led by the Archbishop of the church of Uganda, Stanley Ntagali.

In attendance are; Vice president, Edward Sekandi who is the chief guest, Dr Ruhakana Rugunda and the deputy speaker of Parliament, Jacob Oulanyah.

The most rev Janani Luwum was the archbishop of the church of Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and Boga-Zaire and bishop of Kampala diocese 1974-1977.

He was murdered on February 16 1977 at Nakasero by the then president of Uganda Idi Amin following a period of tension with the regime.