Kenya: Two Rivers Mall Opens Doors to Public

Two Rivers Mall, which is set to be the biggest shopping complex in Kenya on completion, has opened its doors to the public.

The property that is partly owned by NSE-listed investment company Centum will host more than 150 international and local brands that include Turkish clothing line LC Waikiki, Nike, Chandarana, fine Jewellery dealers that include Swarovski and Anmol, Nove Coffee Roaster and The Designers studio. French retail giant Carrefour is set to open its second and biggest store in Kenya at mall, where it will take up 10,000 square metres of space.

The developer is set to embark on the second phase of the project, which will include a five-star hotel and apartments, before mid this year. Centum has a controlling 58 per cent shareholding in Two Rivers.

Other shareholders include AVIC International (38 per cent) and ICDC (14 per cent). Centum Group is set to move its offices to the development following completion of the first phase.

"Two Rivers Mall will show the world that Kenya is capable of delivering a world class experience. It creates employment opportunities and is designed to offer world-class shopping experience and hopefully stop people from going to foreign countries for shopping," said Centum chairman Chris Kirubi in a statement.

The mall comes with an app that is designed to help the shopper to, for instance, pay for parking and access other information regarding the shopping complex.

The mall sits on 11 of an 102-acre property situated on Limuru Road, in close proximity to the affluent neighbourhoods of Runda, Nyari, Gigiri and Muthaiga.

Centum has in the past said that an increase in the lettable space from the initial 460,000 square feet to over 700,000 square feet at present contributed to earlier delays.

The mall was set to open in October after it missed out on its earlier (September) target. The developer cited the scale of work involved and the un-readiness of some tenants as reason for delays, which hit returns for some of the investors and tenants who were ready for the official opening forcing them to miss out on the shopping spree associated with the December holiday season.

Other clients at the mall include Deacons which has opened Mr Price Apparel, Mr Price Home, Bossini and Adidas stores at the shopping complex. Carrefour is expected to pose new competition especially to the market leader Nakumatt, which targets similar clientele to the French giant. The retailer opened its maiden Kenyan outlet at The Hub in May last year.