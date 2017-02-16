16 February 2017

South African Airways to Study Comair Judgement

Pretoria — South African Airways (SAA) says they will study the judgement made by the South Gauteng High Court with regards to Comair.

"SAA has taken note of the judgement handed down today by the South Gauteng High Court on litigation involving SAA's anti-competitive behaviour at that time (1999-2005). The airline's counsel will study the judgment and advice the company on how to proceed," said the national carrier on Wednesday.

The court on Wednesday ordered the national carrier to pay Comair more than R1 billion for anti-competitive behaviour. The judgement follows a 14-year legal clash between the two airlines.

"It is important to note that this is one of the legacy matters, dating back to the period between 1999 and 2005 and implemented by the then management team. All of those managers left the company a while back and new business management processes were since introduced to ensure compliance with all relevant prescripts," said SAA.

The airline said the current management is focused on turning the business around to ensure that the airline is commercially viable and financially self-reliant.

"A number of interventions will be implemented and others have already been initiated aimed at ensuring positive business improvements take place in a matter of months."

