South Africa: Warning Ahead of 'Dineo' - Stay Safe!

Pretoria — The South African government has called on communities to be on high alert and take precautions ahead of tropical cyclone "Dineo's" arrival in the country later today.

This after the South African Weather Service issued a warning of the anticipated Dineo which hit the coast of Mozambique (Gaza and Inhambane Provinces) on Wednesday accompanied by high seas, strong winds, storms and heavy rain.

The tropical storm is expected to reach Limpopo, Mpumalanga and the extreme northern parts of KZN.

The Department of Cooperative Governance (CoGTA) has urged parents and guardians to ensure safety of their children as South Africa is set to experience severe storms and heavy rains starting from today until the weekend.

The department said it is important to ensure that children are safe and do not cross flooded roads, bridges and rivers in case of going to school.

"By Friday, Dineo will continue accompanied by strong rains and winds. South Africa will not be immune or spared from the wrath of this cyclone. This will mostly affect Kruger National Park, Enhlanzeni, Vhembe, Mopani and Waterberg district Municipalities," the department said.

The tropical storm will lead to flooding that might cut off many communities, displace others, lead to loss of life, destruction of infrastructure and property.

"It is important to note that the amount of rain and the speed of wind expected will have disastrous impact on communities and areas in which the cyclone will pass through.

"Even though Limpopo Province will be the worst affected, the impact of the storms and heavy rains might also be experienced in other provinces and areas as the rivers flowing from affected areas might lead to flooding somewhere else."

Contingency plans

The department said government across the three spheres is working on contingency plans to ensure a coherent, integrated and coordinated response.

This multi-sectoral plan will assist where need arises to ensure safety of communities and to minimise the impact.

Even though plans are in place to mitigate the impact of the disastrous conditions caused by the cyclone, government has appealed to all communities in the affected areas to take extra care ahead of the coming cyclone.

Preferably, communities should try at all cost to stay home during this period to avoid injuries as it is envisaged that there will be debris flying around and due to heavy rains and storms, visibility will also be poor.

It is expected that this storms might negatively affect normal life as power and water supply might be interrupted, roads flooded and bridges washed away.

"We urge communities to recognise the danger that this cyclone brings and urge them to take necessary precautions."

Communities are requested not to cross flooded roads, low lying bridges and rivers. It is also important for people not to underestimate the power of moving water, especially flooded rivers.

"Be especially cautious at night when it's harder to recognize flood dangers. If walking outdoors, avoid crossing rivers and swollen streams where water is above your ankles.

"Just six inches of fast-moving flood water can knock a person off their feet, and a depth of 2 feet is enough to float a car. Never try to walk, swim or drive through fast-moving flood water. Stop, turn around and go another way," said the department.

Special warnings

Members of the public have been advised to listen to the special warnings on radio and/or television; abandon their home immediately guided by relevant authorities if evacuation is recommended, before access is cut off by flood water.

"In cases where other people are displaced, we request community members to assist one another guided by the principles of Ubuntu, especially those that would have been displaced by the sheer force of the cyclone.

The South African Weather Service and all other teams dealing with disaster management will continue to monitor any further developments relating to this weather system.

"Updates will be issued as and when necessary through various communication channels. Government urges communities to regularly follow developments through Radio, TV and other communication channels as this will assist to keep them safe."