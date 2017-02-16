16 February 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: I'm Grateful to Nigerians, Says President Buhari

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
President Muhammadu Buhari.

President Muhammadu Buhari has thanked all Nigerians, "Christians and Muslims alike", for their constant prayers and kind wishes for his health.

The President made this known on his Twitter handle, @MBuhari, on Wednesday night, shortly after the Senate President Bukola Saraki; Speaker, House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara and the Senate leader Ahmed Lawan visited him in London.

He said: "Pleased to receive Senate President Bukola Saraki, Speaker Yakubu Dogara and Senate Leader Ahmed Lawan, tonight.

"I thanked them for visiting. I'm also grateful to Nigerians, Christians and Muslims alike, for their prayers and kind wishes for my health."

Senate President Bukola Saraki, who led a team of National Assembly leaders to visit the President, said at the end of the visit: "there is no cause for alarm".

Mr. Saraki's statement was meant to douse apprehensions and speculations in Nigeria about President Buhari's health.

"The president I saw today is healthy, witty and himself... he is doing well, was cheerful and in good spirits," the Senate President said. (NAN)

More on This

How Deputy Speaker Missed Saraki/Dogara 'Discreet Visit' to Buhari in London

Senate President Bukola Saraki and House Speaker Yakubu Dogara met with President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.