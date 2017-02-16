Nigeria: I'm Grateful to Nigerians, Says President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has thanked all Nigerians, "Christians and Muslims alike", for their constant prayers and kind wishes for his health.

The President made this known on his Twitter handle, @MBuhari, on Wednesday night, shortly after the Senate President Bukola Saraki; Speaker, House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara and the Senate leader Ahmed Lawan visited him in London.

He said: "Pleased to receive Senate President Bukola Saraki, Speaker Yakubu Dogara and Senate Leader Ahmed Lawan, tonight.

"I thanked them for visiting. I'm also grateful to Nigerians, Christians and Muslims alike, for their prayers and kind wishes for my health."

Senate President Bukola Saraki, who led a team of National Assembly leaders to visit the President, said at the end of the visit: "there is no cause for alarm".

Mr. Saraki's statement was meant to douse apprehensions and speculations in Nigeria about President Buhari's health.

"The president I saw today is healthy, witty and himself... he is doing well, was cheerful and in good spirits," the Senate President said. (NAN)