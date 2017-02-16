Uganda: Two Men Die After Suffocating Under a 100-Feet Pit

Mpigi — Police in Mpigi District are investigating an incident where two adult males died after suffocating under a 100-feet pit that they were digging for the construction of a borehole on Tuesday evening. The incident happened at Nnama village, Luvumbula parish in Kiringente

Sub-county at the home ofHajji Musa Nviiri, a prominent business in the area.

Police identified the deceased, basing on the National Identity Cards found in their clothes as; Richard Byansi, 48 and Moses Lukasi, 25, residents Bukeju village, Ntenjeru Sub-county in Kayunga District.

According to Hajji Nviiri, Lukasi was the first to enter into the pit but when Byansi waited for long without hearing from his colleague down, he also decided to enter to see what happened.

"..Unfortunately, we came to know that they suffocated and died," he told the Daily Monitor.

He added: "I advised them not to continue with the work to wait for days because they had lit fire in the pit but they ignored." However, police in Mpigi found a difficult moment on Tuesday evening to retrieve the bodies from the pit because the rescue team had insufficient logistics like oxygen cylinders and ropes. "We decided to call our friends at Fire Brigade headquarters in Kampala to com and help us that is why we have retrieved the bodies today (Wednesday) morning after their intervention," Mr. Ahmed Kimera Sseguya said.

Mr. Victor Saasi Kule, the Katonga region police commander added that the "boss" is likely to be charged with negligence after investigations are thoroughly conducted. The bodies were taken to Mulago National Referral Hospital for post-mortem.

Mr. Robert Harry Piriyo, the deputy officer in charge of operations /fire prevention at Fire Brigade headquarters told this reporter that the cause of death was oxygen deficiency. "They tried to put fire in the pit to soften the under ground rocks.

Remember, burning is supported by oxygen so the little that was underground was consumed by carbon monoxide. They would have used petrol or breathing apparatus to rescue their lives," he said.

Residents were advised by their village chairman Mr Charles Ssempijja, to always contact police for help especially when digging.