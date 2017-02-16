16 February 2017

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: Almost 300 000 NSFAS Applications Approved

Tagged:

Related Topics

Pretoria — The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has approved funding for at least 291 747 students who applied for financial assistance for the 2017 academic year.

Briefing the Portfolio Committee on Higher Education and Training in Parliament on Wednesday, NSFAS Board chairperson Sizwe Nxasana said the scheme expects to increase this record pool by 17 February 2017, which is the closing date for Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) college applications.

Nxasana said the majority of students are already registered at universities, while the registration for TVET colleges is still underway.

"More than 180 944 of these students are at universities, while 110 803 are TVET college students. Of the 180 944 university students, 71 098 are new students, while 109 846 are returning students.

"While the closing date for application for financial assistance at the TVET colleges is 17 February 2017, already 15 375 new students and 95 428 of returning students in the TVET colleges have been approved," said Nxasana.

NSFAS management also acknowledged the delays in communicating the outcome of results to some of the students.

Nxasana said the delays could be attributed to a number of challenges, including the changes in last year's academic calendars at some institutions and a significant number of applications that had missing supporting documents.

"Overall, 9 976 applications were unsuccessful due to financial ineligibility, as they were categorised within the "missing-middle" category. However, these students may appeal the decision."

Details of the appeal process are on the NSFAS website www.nsfas.org.za.

South Africa

Child 'Killed By Falling Tree', As Cyclone Dineo Hits

A child has been killed by a falling tree in the southern town of Massinga, as cyclone Dineo hit Mozambique, a report… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.