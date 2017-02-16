Malawi Police in Blantyre on Tuesday arrested 12 people who were moving around town begging.

The arrest comes amid concerns from general public on the influx of streets kids and beggars in the country's cities and towns.

Police also arrested five people on the charge of touting.

"They were arrested during a sweeping exercise we conducted on Tuesday led by Station Officer, Assistance Commissioner Mercy Msonkho," explained Elizabeth Divala Blantyre police Publicist.

Divala said of the arrested 12 will be charged with an offence of gathering arms.

"During the exercise our officers came across the suspects who were gathering arms from passersby as well as shop owners. The suspects will appear before Blantyre Magistrates Court."

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :