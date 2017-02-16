Malawi's international striker Gabadinho Mhango continues to make headlines in South Africa when he scored twice against Orlando Pirates to send his club Bidvest Wits back to the summit of Absa Premiership log table in a game played on Wednesday evening at Orlando Stadium.

Mhango was eventually named man-of-the-match as his first half goals ensured the Clever Boys collected maximum points against the 10-man Buccaneers with a final score at 2-1.

This is second time the pint sized striker scored a brace for his team. On Tuesday last week he came off bench to hit a brace against Ajax Cape Town a 5-0 thumbing at the Bidvest Stadium.

Mhango broke the dealock in the 29th minutes afer beating two defenders before slotting the ball home to give Wits the lead.

He increased the lead at the dot of half time.when he out-jumped Orlando Pirates' Abbubaker Mobara to dip in from a corner-kick.

Pirates pulled a consolation in 61th minute through Jele who was forced to man the goal when Mabokgwane received his marching orders for handling the ball outside the area in the 77th minute.

Jele proved a better option when he denied the Malawi's hottest goal scoring machine hitting a Hattrick by pulling off a top save.

The brace means now Mhango his seven league goals but is still trailing leading scorer Tendai Ndoro of Orlando Pirates.