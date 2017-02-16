Uganda: Speaker Kadaga Vows to Stop School Fees Hike

Government aided schools, in a rampage, are arbitrarily increasing tuition and non-tuition fees. Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga blames this to low enrolment and wastage of children's talents, vowing to block further increases.

Ms Kadaga said hiking of fees piles burdens on her, with children swarming into her office for financial assistance for their school dues. The rest that don't have the means, she said, end up wasting away into criminality.

"It beats my understanding what these funds are for. Many children are being wasted. We shall convey this petition to the relevant committee and action shall be taken," She said, adding, "All the schools pay for building funds but you never see any building being erected."

Ms Kadaga had received a petition from Initiative for Social and Economic Rights, a civil society organization, which said the arbitrary increases in tuition and non-tuition fees, is unconstitutional and divisive.

"Education is a social good therefore government has a responsibility to ensure access for all regardless of status and social background, "partly reads the 13-reason petition. It also accuses government aided schools of "contravening Article 30 of the constitution of the Republic of Uganda which guarantees the right to education."

The petitioners said it is unfair for government aided schools to charge exorbitant fees yet they receive funding from tax payers.

"What is the justification for these government aided schools increasing fees yet they receive funding from the tax payers? Parliament needs to investigate these schools," said Ms Angella Nambowe Kasule, the Programme Director Initiative for Social and Economic Rights.

Speaking to Daily Monitor yesterday, the Ministry of Education Permanent Secretary Alex Kakooza distanced himself from the increases, terming them illegal since the Ministry is unaware.

"We have not approved any increase in fees for government aided secondary schools therefore any school doing so is illegal," he said.

On whether the alleged increases will attract sanctions from the Ministry, Mr Kakooza said they are "consulting and will take appropriate action."

Every academic year, parents part with hefty payments to secondary schools, with requirements ranging from reams of paper to brooms, cement, barbed wires and building fees, among others.

According to Ministry of Education guidelines, schools can only increase fees upon prior notification and permission from the goverment.

Education Committee Vice Chairperson Jacob Opolot (NRM, Pallisa) welcomed the petition, promising to address it expeditiously.