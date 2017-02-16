16 February 2017

South Africa: O'Sullivan Appears in Court, Out On R10 000 Bail

Forensic investigator Paul O'Sullivan was summonsed to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court, just one day after Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) head Robert McBride said he considered the charges against O'Sullivan to be a form of interference in their case against acting national police chief Khomotso Phahlane.

Phahlane is being investigated for corruption relating to how he is able to afford his multi-million rand house in the exclusive Sable Hills Waterfront Estate, as well as his numerous luxury vehicles. He is also being investigated for defeating the ends of justice.

O'Sullivan was arrested on Monday night outside AfriForum's offices by at least 17 police officers. An urgent court application late on Monday night saw him being released.

O'Sullivan had a previous court order from his prior arrest last year, which stipulated he needed to be given 48 hours' notice to appear in court and was not to be taken into custody by the police.

On Thursday morning, O'Sullivan arrived surrounded by his assistant, attorney Sarah-Jane Trent who had been arrested last weekend, and IPID officers.

O'Sullivan was charged with fraud, pretending to be an IPID officer, extortion, attempted extortion and intimidation.

He was granted R10 000 bail.

Prosecutor Advocate Molatlhwa Mashuga read out a list of conditions for the bail.

These included: no interference, intimidation or contact with State witnesses in any way; he is not allowed to divulge to a third party who the State witnesses are; he is not to go to the Sable Hills estate; he must not commit any offences while on bail; and he has to give prior notice to the investigating officer before he leaves the country.

O'Sullivan said the charges were nothing but an attempt to protect Phahlane and that this was a cat and mouse game.

The case was postponed to May 19.

