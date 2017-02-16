South Africa: Taxi Driver Shot Dead in Front of Horrified Passengers

A taxi driver was shot dead in full view of his passengers in Johannesburg central on Wednesday evening, police said on Thursday.

The 34-year-old driver was shot on the corner of King George and Noord streets at around 22:00 on Wednesday evening, Warrant Officer Mduduzi Zondo said.

Zondo said the driver was shot twice in the upper body and was declared dead on the scene.

He could not confirm the motive of the shooting.

"We don't know who shot the taxi driver, but we are investigating the case."

Zondo said he was not sure about the number of passengers in the taxi.

News24