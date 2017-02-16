16 February 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Rwatubyaye to Know His Fate After CAF Return Leg, Says Rayon Official

By Geoffrey Asiimwe

Rayon Sport officials have revealed that they will consider taking action on their long-lost summer signing Abdul Rwatubyaye after their CAF Confederation Cup second leg match against South Sudan's Al Wau Salam slated for this Sunday at Amahoro stadium.

The 21-year-old Rwanda international joined the 2016 Peace Cup holders from archrivals APR, signing a two-year contract in one of the most controversial transfers in Rwandan football history.

However, two weeks after he disappeared without a trace, he returned to the country on Sunday to join Rayon Sport.

"We haven't yet met as club board to address his case but we allowed him in the team so that he can adapt. After our Confederation Cup tie, we shall sit down with him and take a decision," said Rayon Sport secretary general Olivier Gakwaya

Rwatubyaye left APR at the end of last season after the expiration of his contract and was among the four players that had been signed by Slovakia third division side, MFK Topvar Topoľčany on an initial 18-month deal.

The other three included APR's Jean-Claude Iranzi, Rachid Kalisa, from Police FC, and former SC Kiyovu right back Fitina Ombalenga, who are currently with their new club.

However, Rwatubyaye's transfer fell through over failure to get a visa hence signing for the Blues. However he did not attend even a single training session with them.

Meanwhile, Rayon have also signed 28-year-old Malian striker Tidiane Koné, from Djoliba AC de Bamako, on a two-year contract as they seek to reach the group stages of the Confederation Cup for their first time ever.

In Juba, Rayon Sports thrashed Al Wau Salam 4-0 in the first leg played on Saturday.

