16 February 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: How Deputy Speaker Missed Saraki/Dogara 'Discreet Visit' to Buhari in London

Photo: Premium Times
President Buhari, Senate President, Senator Saraki, Speaker Dogara and Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawal at Abuja House in London.
By Abdullahi Tasiu Abubakar

London — Senate President Bukola Saraki and House Speaker Yakubu Dogara met with President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday in London.

They were accompanied by Senate Leader Ahmed Lawan for the visit, which sources said was organized promptly by both the presidency and the National Assembly.

They left Nigeria Wednesday morning and met the president hours after arriving in London.

It was unclear what they discussed but pictures of their meeting showed the president and his three guests together at Abuja House, the president's official residence in the UK.

President Buhari has been in London since January 19. The presidency had first announced that he was there for a 10-day leave. But he has since extended the leave on medical grounds.

The National Assembly leaders visit may be a solidarity visit to express their sympathy to him. It may also be on

some crucial issues that they may require direct face-to-face meeting.

Sources said many legislators were unaware of the visit as the trip was organized discreetly.

One source said even Speaker Dogara learnt about the trip late and had to cancel his Abuja engagements at the last minute.

Deputy Speaker Yusuf Lasun who would have travelled with them yesterday did not do so because of engagement with ECOWAS parliamentarians in Abuja.

But his spokesperson Wole Oladimeji said the deputy speaker would travel to London today to join them

