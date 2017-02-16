16 February 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Somaliland Journalist Oldon Arrested After Meeting Farmaajo

A renowned Somaliland journalist AbdulMalik Muse Colood was on Wednesday arrested by authorities upon landing at the Hargeysa Airport from Mogadishu. It is not clear why Colood was arrested but rights activists in Somalia relate the incident to his recent meeting with newly elected Somalia President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo.

Colood had earlier posted on his Facebook accounted photographs of his visit to Mogadishu and meeting Farmaajo. The news of his arrest triggered outrage among Somalis who started a social media campaign #FreeColood to vent their frustration.

This is the latest arrest on a public figure by Somaliland authorities . Last month Tv comedian Ajakis known for his satirical depiction of politicians including Somaliland President Ahmed Silanyo was arrested at the Hargeisa and released after two days in detention.

