16 February 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Farmaajo Takes Over Villa Somalia

Photo: Flickr
Villa Somalia (file photo).

Newly elected Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Farmaajo officially moved in to Villa Somalia on Thursday morning. At least 200 people attended the ceremony at the Villa Somalia the official presidential residence of Somali presidents.

Among attendants were the outgoing ministers , Mps and High Court Judges. The outgoing President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud handed over official documents and gifts to the new president.

The two have heard previous meetings at Villa Somalia ahead of today's handing over. Farmaajo will be inaugurated on the February 22 to become Somalia's 8? 9th president.

Somalia although emerging from a more than two decade civil war has had a record of smooth transitions from one president to the other ever since the transitional government was established inn 2004.

