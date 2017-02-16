Kenya: Nairobi Struck By Surge in Deadly Gun Crimes

Gun fights pitting police against criminal gangs in Nairobi are increasing, with the death toll hitting 15 in the past three days.

The latest shooting happened in Jericho estate, where two robbery suspects were gunned down at 6pm Wednesday.

Two pistols -- an American Colt and a Browning -- loaded with three bullets were found on the dead suspects, police said.

"It was reported by members of the public that there were three men riding on a motorbike while robbing people around the estate.

"Officers on patrol rushed to the scene and upon challenging them, one of them shot at the police officers, who responded and fatally injured two of them," according to a police report.

The other suspects managed to speed off from scene.

Three mobile phones thought to have been stolen from the victims were also recovered.

OTHER SHOOTINGS

In another incident, police said they had responded to a break-in report before the shooting at Maitima in Umoja 3 estate.

"The owner of the house raised an alarm and police officers on patrol responded whereby the thugs shot at them prompting a shootout. In the process two thugs were fatally injured and the other escaped," according to police.

A machete and a pistol loaded with two rounds of ammunition were found at the scene.

Stolen items, including a TV, a subwoofer and a decoder were recovered.

On Wednesday, three men in a vehicle that had been reported missing were shot dead in Parklands, near Avenue Hospital, at 9.30am.

Police said the men were being trailed after they stole the car with the intention of committing a robbery.

The day before, four men suspected of stealing a car were gunned down in Kayole. The owner of the vehicle had reported it stolen in Dandora.