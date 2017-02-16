16 February 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: Police Launch Manhunt for M'membe, Wife Spends Night in Cells

Photo: Zambia Reports
The Post Editor Fred M'membe has been arrested before (file photo).
By Peter Adamu

Fred M'membe's wife Mutinta has spent a night in police cells after she was picked up by police following a search at their Nangwenya road house.

And the Lusaka Magistrate Court has issued a warrant of arrest for M'membe over the tabulation of property of the liquidation facing Post Newspapers.

Police went to M'membe's house with a search warrant that his wife tore apart infuriating the police who picked her up and detained her at Lusaka Central Police.

The police however went ahead and searched M'membe's house.

Meanwhile, a manhunt for M'membe has been launched following problems over the properties that the liquidator has been having.

M'membe is accused of concealing property and also posing as a Post Newspapers agent and also prevention of handing over of books to the liquidator.

M'membe's warrant of arrest is dated February 14, 2017.

The Post Newspapers was shut down last year following a long standing tax debt that the paper disputed.

Some former employees of the publication have filed a notice of winding up in the Lusaka High Court with judge Sunday Nkonde appointing Lewis Mosho as the provisional liquidator.

