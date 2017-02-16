Mozambican media are reporting that four people, including a child, have died as a result of tropical cyclone Dineo.

According to Jornal Noticias, a child was killed after being crushed by a tree that had fallen over in Massinga, in the province of Inhambane.

The tropical depression, which is now referred to as ex-Dineo, has been downgraded from a category 4 tropical cyclone to a tropical depression after making landfall near Inhambane on Wednesday night.

Weather authorities say it still poses great danger, despite moving inland. Weather authorities in South Africa have warned that, despite the declassification of the storm and a less visible vortex, caution must still be taken for the next 48 hours.

Mozambican journalist Zenaida Machado also reported that 16 dolphins were left stranded on Inhassoro Beach in Inhambane on Thursday morning. Although rescue efforts were made, only eight of the dolphins survived.

Ominous clouds

Strong winds, torrential rainfall, flooding and very rough seas should still be expected, the weather service advised.

According to StormReportSA on Facebook, wind speeds of up to 60km/h were recorded in the Northern Cape on Thursday. Facebook users based in areas in Mpumalanga and in Richards Bay in KwaZulu-Natal have posted images of ominous clouds.

Brian Jefferies, who is a South African based in Mozambique, shared a video of the severe aftermath of the storm from Inhambane.

"There is an increasing risk of heavy showers and thunderstorms over the Lowveld and escarpment regions of Mpumalanga and Limpopo today, especially towards evening and overnight, when very heavy rain, of the order of 100 to 200mm can be expected over the eastern half of Limpopo province," said the South African Weather Service in a statement.

This is expected to continue until Friday night. It is predicted that the system will spill over into Botswana and Namibia by Saturday.

News24