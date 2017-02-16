16 February 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Dept Says 'Mass Hysteria' Claims Learner's Life, 18 Rushed to Hospital

Tagged:

Related Topics

One child died and 18 others, including the deputy principal of the Bhekizizwe School in the Eastern Cape were rushed to hospital after an alleged incident of "mass hysteria" on Thursday afternoon, the provincial department of health said.

Spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said the "hysteria" involved visual and auditory hallucinations.

"When [the] hysteria hit the one girl, she collapsed and died in the classroom. The rest followed [with feeling ill]."

They were admitted to the Ngcwanguba Hospital in the province.

Further details were not immediately available.

News24

South Africa

Child 'Killed By Falling Tree', As Cyclone Dineo Hits

A child has been killed by a falling tree in the southern town of Massinga, as cyclone Dineo hit Mozambique, a report… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.