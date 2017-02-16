16 February 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Mudavadi Denies Claim That Nasa is Funding Doctors Strike

By Brian Moseti

Musalia Mudavadi one of the National Super Alliance (Nasa) core principals denied claims that they are funding the doctors strike.

"We are not supporting the strike, that is false and whomever is saying that is only misleading Kenyans," he said.

He also refuted that the Opposition is riding on doctors strike to gain more popularity.

"Nasa is raising legitimate concern that government should address this issue. No one is dancing on anyone's graves," he added.

He however accused the government of being one that reneges on negotiations citing previous unions like the teachers' unions who have been frustrated similarly.

Mr Musalia who is also Amani National Congress Party leader said this when he met women aspirants at his party headquarter in Lavington.

He said his party will present primaries that will include the one third gender rule and thus increase women representation in politics.

"We want to reaffirm our commitment to see more women in politics and we want to promise that the party primaries will give women a chance," hr said.

