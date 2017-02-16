Kenya: Mutua Receives More Defectors, Reads Mischief in Mounting IEBC Cases

Nairobi — Maendeleo Chap Chap leader Alfred Mutua has raised alarm over what he terms as machinations to derail the electoral process ahead of the August General Election.

The Machakos Governor claims that certain people have been sponsored to derail the IEBC from preparing for the polls effectively.

"Kenyans must be allowed to exercise their democratic right come August," the Governor told journalists on Thursday at the party headquarters.

He says the 'endless' legal battles currently facing the electoral body was a plan to slow down the process.

He was speaking when he received aspirants into the party for various positions from Tharaka Nithi County.

All the aspirants defected from the Jubilee Party citing fears of unfair nominations during the forthcoming primaries.

The aspirants however maintained that they will support the re-election bid of President Uhuru Kenyatta on a Jubilee ticket.

Among them was Francis Matanka who will be facing Senator Kithure Kindiki of the Jubilee Party.

Mutua's party seems to be gaining ground in areas perceived to be Jubilee strongholds as it emerge he support the re-election of President Kenyatta but plans to field candidates for all other positions.