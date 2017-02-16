South Africa: Government Calls Communities to Be On High Alert Ahead of the Arrival of Tropical Cyclone Dineo

press release

South Africa is set to experience severe storms and heavy rains starting from Thursday, 16 February 2017 until the weekend - Sunday 19 February 2017.

The South African Weather Service issued warning of the anticipated Tropical Cyclone named "Dineo".

The Tropical Cyclone is expected to hit the coast of Mozambique (Gaza and Inhambane Provinces) today, 15 February 2017 accompanied by high seas, strong winds, storms and heavy rain. The Tropical Storms will lead to flooding that might cut off many communities, displace others, lead to loss of life, destruction of infrastructure and property.

The Tropical Storm Dineo will reach South Africa tomorrow, 16 February 2017 in the early hours and the provinces of Limpopo, Mpumalanga and the extreme northern parts of KZN will be more affected leaving behind disastrous conditions. By Friday, 17 February 2017, Dineo will continue accompanied by strong rains and winds. South Africa will not be immune or spared from the wrath of this cyclone. This will mostly affect - Kruger National Park, Enhlanzeni, Vhembe, Mopani and Waterberg district Municipalities.

The cyclone will be accompanied by winds of up to 150KM/H and heavy rains of up to 200mm in 24 hours. It is important to note that the amount of rain and the speed of wind expected - will have disastrous impact on communities and areas in which the cyclone will pass through.

Even though Limpopo Province will be the worst affected, the impact of the storms and heavy rains might also be experienced in other provinces and areas as the rivers flowing from affected areas might lead to flooding somewhere else.

Owing to the information on the envisaged arrival of Tropical Cyclone Dineo in South Africa, government across the three spheres is working on contingency plans to ensure a coherent, integrated and coordinated response. This multi-sectoral plan will assist where need arises to ensure safety of communities and to minimise the impact.

Even though plans are in place to mitigate the impact of the disastrous conditions caused by the cyclone, government is appealing to all communities in the affected areas to take extra care ahead of this coming cyclone.

Preferably communities should try at all cost to stay home during this period to avoid injuries as it is envisaged that there will be debris flying around and due to heavy rains and storms, visibility will also be poor.

It is expected that this storms might negatively affect normal life as power and water supply might be interrupted, roads flooded and bridges washed away. We urge communities to recognise the danger that this cyclone brings and urge them to take necessary precautions.

The following tips will assist:

a) We urge parents, care givers and guardians to ensure the safety of their children during the storms. In case of going to school, it is important to ensure that they are safe and do not cross flooded roads, bridges and rivers.

b) Communities are therefore requested not to cross flooded roads, low lying bridges and rivers. It is also important for people not to underestimate the power of moving water, especially flooded rivers.

c) Be especially cautious at night when it's harder to recognise flood dangers.

d) If walking outdoors, avoid crossing rivers and swollen streams where water is above your ankles.

e) Just six inches of fast-moving flood water can knock a person off their feet, and a depth of 2 feet is enough to float a car.

f) Never try to walk, swim or drive through fast-moving flood water. Stop, turn around and go another way.

g) Listen to the special warnings on radio and/or television

h) Abandon your home immediately guided by relevant authorities if evacuation is recommended, before access is cut off by flood water.

i) Never drive into water covering the road. You would not know how deep it is or if the road has been washed away.

j) If the vehicle stalls, leave it immediately and seek higher ground

In cases where other people are displaced, we request community members to assist one another guided by the principles of Ubuntu, especially those that would have been displaced by the sheer force of the cyclone.

Pursuant to the information provided on the looming floods and their expected impact on communities - we have to work together to ensure the safety of communities.

The South African Weather Service and all other teams on teams dealing with disaster management will continue to monitor any further developments relating to this weather system. Updates will be issued as and when necessary through various communication channels. Government urges communities to regularly follow developments through Radio, TV and other communication channels as this will assist to keep them safe.

Updated information can also be found at www.weathersa.co.za and the www.cogta.gov.za.

Issued by: Department of Cooperative Governance