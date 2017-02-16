16 February 2017

South African Government (Pretoria)

South Africa: National Student Financial Aid Scheme Approves Funding to Students

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has approved funding to at least 291 747 students who applied for financial assistance for 2017, and expects to increase this record pool by 17 February 2017, which will be a closing date for TVET college applications. The majority of the students are already registered at universities, while the registration for TVET colleges is still underway.

Briefing the Portfolio Committee on Higher Education and Training, today in Parliament, Board Chairperson, Sizwe Nxasana said more than 180 944 of these students are at universities while 110 803 are TVET college students. Of the 180 944 university students, 71 098 are new students while 109 846 are returning students.

"While the closing date for application for financial assistance at the TVET colleges is 17 February, already 15 375 new students and 95 428 of returning students in the TVET colleges have been approved," Nxasana said.

NSFAS management has acknowledged the delays in communicating the outcome of results to some of the students, and said the delays could be attributed to a number of challenges, including the changes in last year's academic calendars at some institutions and a significant number of applications that had missing supporting documents.

Overall, 9 976 applications were unsuccessful due to financial ineligibility, as they were categorised within the "missing-middle" category. However, these students may appeal the decision. Details of the appeal process are on the NSFAS website - www.nsfas.org.za.

Issued by: National Student Financial Aid Scheme

South Africa

Child 'Killed By Falling Tree', As Cyclone Dineo Hits

A child has been killed by a falling tree in the southern town of Massinga, as cyclone Dineo hit Mozambique, a report… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Government. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.