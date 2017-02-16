A child has been killed by a falling tree in the southern town of Massinga, as cyclone Dineo hit Mozambique, a report said on Thursday.

This came amid reports suggesting that at least four people have already been killed by the cyclone since hitting the southern African country late on Wednesday, BBC said.

According to the South African Weather Service (SAWS), Dineo reached Inhambane, southern Mozambique, on Wednesday night, buffeting the town with winds in excess of 100km/h torrential rain and rough seas.

Reports indicated that Dineo was downgraded to a tropical depression by 08:00 on Thursday and renamed "ex-Dineo". However, SAWS warned that the weather system could still cause heavy rainfall and flooding as it heads inland toward South Africa.

Mozambique's National Institute of Disaster Management (INGC) had earlier issued an alert over the cyclone threat, advising people to prepare food and urging vulnerable communities to seek shelter.

Mozambique, one of the world's poorest countries, is often battered by deadly flooding and storms.

In 2000, floods claimed at least 800 lives, and more than 100 were killed in 2015.

Scores have already died in the current rainy season, which began in October.

The high death toll in 2000 triggered significant donations for resettlement projects and improvements to water management infrastructure, early warning systems and emergency response resources.

Source: News24