South Africa: Take Heed of Warnings About Dineo

Pretoria — Cabinet has encouraged all communities who will be affected by Tropical Cyclone Dineo to listen to warnings and information about the cyclone that is being broadcast across all local radio stations.

"Government is appealing to all affected communities to take extra care ahead of this coming cyclone. Communities are discouraged from crossing flooded roads, bridges and rivers," said a Cabinet statement issued by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) on Thursday.

The statement was issued following the ordinary Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

Cabinet's call to South Africans comes after the South African Weather Service issued a warning of the anticipated Dineo which hit the coast of Mozambique on Wednesday accompanied by high seas, strong winds, storms and heavy rain.

The tropical storm is expected to reach Limpopo, Mpumalanga and the extreme northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal later today.

"We also urge parents, care givers and guardians to ensure the safety of their children during the storms," the statement said on Thursday.

The National Disaster Management Centre (NDMC) and the National Joint Operations Centre (NATJOC) comprising various government departments and institutions have assessed the situation and activated three Provincial Joint Operations Centres (PROVJOC) in Limpopo, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal.

The multi-sectoral approach will assist where the need arises to ensure the safety of communities and to minimise the impact.