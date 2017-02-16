16 February 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Hassan Sheikh Hands Over Power to President-Elect

Tagged:

Related Topics

Former President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has on Thursday handed the power over to the President-elect Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo, ahead of the inauguration set for February 22.

Sources at Villa Somalia, told Radio Shabelle that top officials attended the hand-over event, in which the President-elect has formally took over the oath of officer from his predecessor.

The outgoing President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has made significant achievements and historic change in the country during his four-year-term in office.

The incoming President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo who is a US-Somali citizen has once served as PM in 2010-201 was elected by the Parliament in Mogadishu on Feb. 8.

Somalia

Govt Plans to File Legal Complaint Against UAE Over Somaliland Base

Somalia's internationally-backed government is reportedly planning to file a legal case against the rulers of the United… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.