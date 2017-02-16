Somalia: Hassan Sheikh Hands Over Power to President-Elect

Former President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has on Thursday handed the power over to the President-elect Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo, ahead of the inauguration set for February 22.

Sources at Villa Somalia, told Radio Shabelle that top officials attended the hand-over event, in which the President-elect has formally took over the oath of officer from his predecessor.

The outgoing President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has made significant achievements and historic change in the country during his four-year-term in office.

The incoming President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo who is a US-Somali citizen has once served as PM in 2010-201 was elected by the Parliament in Mogadishu on Feb. 8.