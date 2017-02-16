Somalia: UN Appeals U.S.$864 Million to Tackle Somalia Drought

The U.N. humanitarian appeal for 2017 for Somalia is $864 million to provide assistance to 3.9 million people. But additional funds are needed to cope with the worsening situation, and last month, the U.N. World Food Program launched a $26 million plan to respond to the drought.

Globally, the famine network said, the need for emergency food assistance is "unprecedented" - with famine also possible in South Sudan and Yemen and likely in inaccessible areas of Nigeria's northeast.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the top priority for President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo's new government must be tackling the drought and "the imperative of averting a famine."

Somalia, which faced famine in 2010-2011, is currently experiencing widespread drought that was first declared in August 2015. According to the U.N. humanitarian office, 5 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance.