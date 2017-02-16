Somalia: Mortar Rounds Land Around Villa Somalia

A witness says at least six mortar rounds have landed around the heavily protected Villa Somalia, the Presidential Palace of Somalia in Mogadishu on Thursday noon.

Several mortar shells are reported to have hit the Palace, according to the eyewitness. The attack comes as Villa Somalia was hosting a small hand-over ceremony, with the presence of the outgoing President Hassan Sheikh Mohamed and the President-elect.

No group has claimed responsibility for the mortar attack on Villa Somalia, but local residents around the Palace vicinity said several civilians, including children were killed in shelling.