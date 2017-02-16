16 February 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Mortar Rounds Land Around Villa Somalia

Tagged:

Related Topics

A witness says at least six mortar rounds have landed around the heavily protected Villa Somalia, the Presidential Palace of Somalia in Mogadishu on Thursday noon.

Several mortar shells are reported to have hit the Palace, according to the eyewitness. The attack comes as Villa Somalia was hosting a small hand-over ceremony, with the presence of the outgoing President Hassan Sheikh Mohamed and the President-elect.

No group has claimed responsibility for the mortar attack on Villa Somalia, but local residents around the Palace vicinity said several civilians, including children were killed in shelling.

Somalia

Govt Plans to File Legal Complaint Against UAE Over Somaliland Base

Somalia's internationally-backed government is reportedly planning to file a legal case against the rulers of the United… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.