South Africa: Deputy President Appoints Ayanda Ntsaluba As Acting Chairperson of Aids Trust

press release

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, in his capacity as chair of the South African National AIDS Council (SANAC), has appointed Dr Ayanda Ntsaluba as the Acting Chairperson of the South African National AIDS Trust.

"Following the appointment of Dr Gwen Ramokgopa as Gauteng Member of the Executive Council (MEC), I have accepted her resignation as a Trustee of the South African National AIDS Trust, which is responsible for overseeing the Secretariat of the South African National AIDS Council (SANAC)" said Deputy President Ramaphosa

"I thank Dr Ramokgopa for her valuable contribution to the Trust and look forward to working with her further as she steers government's AIDS response in Gauteng" said Deputy President Ramaphosa

"To ensure stability and continuity, I am happy to announce the appointment of Dr Ayanda Ntsaluba as acting Chair of the Trust. Dr Ntsaluba has been a member of the Trust for the past two years" continued Deputy President Ramaphosa. Dr Ntsaluba is a former Director-General in the Departments of Health and International Relations and Co-operation.

"His immediate task includes the finalisation of the process of appointing the Chief Executive of the Trust (SANAC Secretariat), a position vacated by Dr Fareed Abdullah at the end of January this year" said Deputy President Ramaphosa

Noting the excellent contribution to the work of SANAC done by Dr Abdullah, Deputy President Ramaphosa wished him well in his next assignment.

