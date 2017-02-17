Uganda: Besigye Seeks to Stop Court Trips Over Treason

Kampala — Former presidential candidate Dr Kizza Besigye has applied to the High Court in Kampala to relive him of frequent and continued appearances in the lower Nakawa Chief Magistrate's Court on treason charges.

The High Court has fixed the hearing of the application on March 22 before Justice Wilson Kwesiga.

"We are trying to harmonise the question of appearances in court but since the application has not been heard, I wouldn't want to go into its substance," Dr Besigye told journalists yesterday after appearing before the High Court to seek extension of his bail.

The application comes barely three weeks after he vowed not to return to the lower court at Nakawa for mention of his treason case on account that he was tired of reporting endlessly without police concluding investigations for him to stand trial, eight months after the alleged offence was committed.

The prosecution accuses Dr Besigye of swearing-in himself as president of Uganda claiming to have won the February 18 presidential elections by 52 per cent of the vote.