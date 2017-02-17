Nigeria: What People Are Saying About Buhari's Health

President Muhammadu Buhari has thanked all Nigerians, "Christians and Muslims alike", for their constant prayers and kind wishes for his health.

The President made his feelings known on his Twitter handle, @MBuhari, on Wednesday night, shortly after the Senate President Bukola Saraki; Speaker, House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara and the Senate leader Ahmed Lawan visited him in London.

He said: "Pleased to receive Senate President Bukola Saraki, Speaker Yakubu Dogara and Senate Ahmed Lawan, tonight.

"I thanked them for visiting. I'm also grateful to Nigerians, Christians and Muslims alike, for their prayers and kind wishes for my health."

However here we bring what some Nigerian are saying about whole issue ...

[View the story "What people are saying about Buahri's health " on Storify]