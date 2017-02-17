16 February 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Ozekhome Asks Court to Vacate Freezing Order On His Account

Tagged:

Related Topics

A Lagos-based lawyer, Mike Ozekhome, has asked a Federal High Court in Lagos to vacate an interim order freezing his account.

Justice Abdulazeez Anka, had on February 7 ordered a temporary forfeiture of N75million found in Mr. Ozekhome's Guarantee Trust Bank account.

In his application, Mr. Ozekhome is seeking an order, discharging forthwith, the interim order made ex-parte, which ordered a temporary attachment of the money for 120 days.

He sought an order restraining the EFCC, whether by themselves or their privies, from dealing in any way and manner as to the operation or the proprietary rights of the ownership of the account.

Mr. Ozekhome said that the application for an order of interim forfeiture of his account was done in bad faith by the EFCC, which he said, did not comply with statutory and judicial authorities in obtaining an interim order through a motion ex parte.

According to him, the respondent allegedly suppressed material facts in obtaining the order, as a result of which he held that the action is unconstitutional as same offends Sections 36, 37 and 41 of the 1999 Constitution.

He said the applicant's family, staff, dependants, associates, business and livelihood will greatly suffer, if this application is not granted, and the freezing order lifted immediately.

Mr. Ozekhome also filed an affidavit of urgency deposed to by a lawyer in his firm, Chimaobi Onuigbo, praying that that the case be heard urgently.

The motion to set aside the freezing order will be heard on Feb. 23. (NAN)

Nigeria

Many Feared Dead As Boko Haram Engages Army in Battle

Dozens of boko haram members including innocent civilians were feared dead in a crossfire that ensued between military… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.