Uganda: Kasese Lawmakers Barred From Accessing Omusinga's Home

Four lawmakers from Kasese were on Wednesday barred from accessing the home of Rwenzururu King Charles Wesley Mumbere located in Muyenga.

The legislators, including Winnie Kiiza the Leader the Leader of Opposition in Parliament (FDC-Kasese Woman), Robert Centenary (Kasese Municipality) and Harold Muhindo (Bukonzo County East) and William Nzoghu had gone to pay visit to the King only to be turned away by a cocktail of security officers composed of the army and police.

"It is unfortunate that the police and the army denied us access but if the King's rights can be violated in such a manner, I only wonder what happens to ordinary citizens," said Ms Kiiza.

The legislator who addressed the press at parliament yesterday accused police for turning the King's palace into a detention center in the face of "clearly prescribed bail conditions."

Ms Kiiza said that the security detail at the palace is a violation of the King's rights and barring them from accessing his palace was illogical.

"Our King's palace is not a prison, we were surprised by the security detail at all corners and within the palace," she said

Mr Nzoghu (Busongora County North) accused president Museveni of backtracking on his promise on protecting the locals back home and instead left them to suffer under the torturous hands of police and security organs operating in Kasese.

"When we met the president in Kisozi, he pledged to stop the army and police from framing innocent people, but many are being tortured into submission to pin the Omusinga," said Nzoghu.

In addition to Nzoghu's allegations, Ms Kiiza said that she had got information about arrangments by the Inspector General of Police Gen Kale Kayihura to further frame the King.

"He has taken those who allegedly 'surrendered' to Kablaye to coach them on what to say in court, but like others before them, their trickery will end in vain," she said.

However Andrew Felix Kaweesi, the Police Spokesperson told Daily Monitor that the claims by the legislators were mere political statements with clear intentions of mudslinging security organs.

Kaweesi explained that given the current situation of the Rwenzururu King, movements to and fro his palace are a security concern and as a case, his visitors including members of parliament must have prior arrangements before visiting.

"There is order-in-and-out, because of the prevailing situation and if the King has invited them, then no one can stop them from entering," Kaweesi said.

Kaweesi who blamed the members for "moving like a mob" also dismissed the allegations that Gen Kayihura was training witnesses.

"Nobody has been taken to Kabalye for coaching and it is wrong that police can torture people, I am not aware of any reports of torture," he said.

Ms Kiiza said that what Kaweesi was saying was doctored information and that it lacks credibility.

"Sometimes I sympathise with him because he is operating in a restricted environment," said Kiiza.

Mumbere was granted bail on February 6, 2017 by Justice Micheal Elubu of the High Court in Jinja, after spending several months on remand at the Luzira Prison.

His sureties included his brother Christopher Kibanzanga, the Agriculture State Minister, Constantine Bwambale, a former Rwenzururu Premier, a Businessman, Geoffrey Baluku, as well as others Edwin Kugonza, the Managing Director Real Marketing and Amos Mugisha also executed a non-cash bond of Shillings 100 million each.