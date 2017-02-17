16 February 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Police Find Decomposing Bodies in Bugiri

By Andrew Bagala

Detectives have started investigations to establish the identities of a boy and man dressed in suits whose bodies were found decomposing at Busini village, Muterere Sub-county in Bugiri District.

Busoga East Police spokesman, Mr James Mubi, said they suspect that the boy aged between seven and 10 years while the man was around 35 to 40 years.

"Both bodies had multiple injuries . The boy has a deep wound on the head which suggest that he could have been hit with an object. The man had a deep wound on the neck. The bodies have been taken to the mortuary for further examination," Mr Mubi said on Thursday.

Mr Mubi said the scene of crime officers indicated that the victims could have been killed from a different location and dumped in the place their bodies were found.

Police asked anyone who has had two of his or her male relatives missing to check with Bugiri police.

The police officer said the identity of the bodies will be important to understand the last hours of the deceased and probably the arrest of the suspects.

Cases of dumped bodies in the wilderness are high. Most of the cases investigated point to domestic violence.

The discovery the Bugiri two bodies come a day after Flying Squad Unit discovered two decomposing bodies of Chinese women at Kinoni-Makerere, a Kampala suburb.

The two women were suspected to have been killed by a Chinese national who picked them from two hotels in Kampala City.

Last month, police arrested Brian Bagyenda, a pharmacist at Makerere University, on allegations of killing his girlfriend Enid Twijukye, a third year student of international business studies at Ndejje University, and dumped her body in Seeta, Mukono District.

The body was discovered decomposing.

At least 4,065 are killed annually in the country.

