Zimbabwe: NAMA Awards Ready to Roar

Photo: allafrica.com

Jah Prayzah, Ammara, Winky D and Takura.

A lot is expected tomorrow at 7Arts Theatre in Avondale where top artistes will battle for accolades at the National Arts Merit Awards ceremony.

Artistes will square up in various categories, but the main focus will as usual be the music category that has names like Jah Prayzah, Winky D, Killer T, Ammara Brown and Fungisai Zvakavapano-Mashavave as nominees for different awards under the section.

In the television category veteran actress Jesesi Mungoshi, Admire Kuzhangaira and Antony Tongani are some of the artistes vying for accolades.

Other categories include dance, theatre, spoken word, literary arts and visual arts.

The National Arts Council of Zimbabwe on Tuesday announced performers of the night.

Jah Prayzah, Probeats, Chipawo and Airforce Percussion group among others will take to the stage to entertain guests.

"The 16th Nama will be broadcast live on Zimbabwe Television and proudly hosted by internationally acclaimed multi-award-winning comedian Carl Joshua Ncube. To spice up the event and to give it an artistic sparkle, guests will have a treat from celebrated musician Jah Prayzah, renowned visual artist Voti Thebe, Airforce percussion group, songbird Noma Nkwali, Shabach Entertainment, M & M Dance Factory, ProBeats and CHIPAWO," noted Catherine Mthombeni of NACZ.

This years' edition is running under the theme "Partner with the Arts" and the major investor is Old Mutual, supported by various corporates and individuals.

"These have partnered Nama in fulfilment of the theme, thereby contributing to the continued sustainability of the awards. Such support is commendable as it contributes to the promotion and development of the creative industries."

Various artistes, arts products and institutions who were nominated will walk away with accolades on the awards night. From 95 nominees, 35 winners will walk away with the coveted gold-plated Nama trophy. This year, nominees are from Harare, Bulawayo, Manicaland, Matabeleland South, and Masvingo.