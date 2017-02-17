Zimbabwe: 'Dherira' Hit-Maker in Collabo With New Kid On Block

Music lovers must watch out for upcoming musician Lovemore "Lovezh" Nherudzo and his band, The Bravestars.

Lovezh is a contemporary musician with a strong musical background and has worked with popular names like Suluman Chimbetu and Andy Muridzo.

He will next week release an eight-track album titled "Farai Nesu" which features Muridzo.

In an interview, Lovezh said he was very excited about working with Muridzo who is currently making waves in the industry, hoping the collaboration would make it easier for his music to penetrate the market.

"I have known Andy for a long time. He is like my younger brother. We would spend most of the time in the studio doing other projects and our producer came up with an idea for us to have a song together since he believes that our voices combine well," he said.

"I think working with him will avail an opportunity for fans to listen to my music. That is the only way my music will penetrate the market."

Muridzo features on two of the tracks on the album titled "Ndine Mubvunzo" and "Gore Rapera" which were composed by their producer Maselo.

A lot is expected at the album launch that will be held at Jazz 24 /7 as Zimbabwe's top entertainers like Suluman and Muridzo are expected to grace the event as supporting acts.

Lovezh is confident about his work and is sure that fans are going to love it.

"I am sure that fans will love the songs. I took my time to work on the album and with the massive support that I am getting from my fellow musicians, I know that it is going to be a success," he said.