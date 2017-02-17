Uganda: Ex-Soldier Arrested for Injecting His Kids With Paraffin

Kampala — A soldier, who was dismissed from Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF) for indiscipline, has been arrested after he allegedly injected paraffin in the body of his two children in Bugiri District.

Sasi Sigoomu, 35, was arrested after a three-month hunt on charges of child abuse related and threatening violence.

Busoga East police spokesman, Mr James Mubi, said the suspect injected paraffin in the bums of his children-one three and another five years old.

"The Ex-soldier had differences with his wife, who left him and sent to her parents with the children. The suspect got the children and injected them with paraffin. The children developed holes in their bums," Mr Mubi said on Thursday.

The children were rescued and treated but the suspect escaped police.

Mr Mubi said he has been threatening to kill his in-laws, wife and children, which forced police to intensify the hunt until he was arrested at Busanzi A village in Bugiri Municipality on Thursday.

"He put up a fight when he was being arrested, but our officers used their numbers to detain him. He is detained at Bugiri Police Station," he said.

He said they are processing his file so that he can be produced in court on charges of abusing his children and threatening to kill his wife and in-laws on Friday.

According the police crime report, at least 1,200 cases of child torture or abuse are reported annually. Busoga region has one of the highest child abuse cases in the country, according to the police crime report of 2014.