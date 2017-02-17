17 February 2017

Zimbabwe: Mtukudzi, Manyeruke and Chivaviro Wives in Collabo

Photo: allafrica.com
Juliet Chivaviro, Daisy Mtukudzi and Helena Manyeruke .
By Tawanda Marwizi

Wives of musicians Oliver Mtukudzi, Mechanic Manyekure and Rev Chivaviro have come together for a song that is expected on the market soon.

The trio, Juliet Chivaviro, Daisy Mtukudzi and Helena Manyeruke recorded the song "Pindai Jesu" last week at Artisan Studios in the capital.

Chivaviro said she was inspired by a gospel message to collaborate with the two.

"I had a vision for the song after getting inspired by the Bible, but then I did not know how to get in touch with them. My husband knew about all this until last month when he got the numbers," she said.

She said she was surprised when she realised that Mai Mtukudzi and Mai Manyeruke were humble women who feared God.

"It was just easy because we had no problem. When I approached them, they both agreed and would come to studio on time. It was just a good experience," she added.

For her, the two exhibited great talent that will inspire a number of people.

"They have done a lot in the song exhibiting great talent that inspires women to do their best," she said.

Mai Manyeruke said as women, they face some challenges and there was need to work to spread the word of God.

"Mai Chivaviro came up with the idea and as women we face different challenges that need us to call God. The two women showed me some courage and I am proud to work with them to tell God about our challenges," she said.

Daisy said it was a good experience working with the two women for a cause.

"We need God in our lives for everything that we do and when the idea came up I accepted with great pleasure because we have to stand up and talk to God," she said.

Meanwhile, Rev Chivaviro is in the studio finalising his new album "Maranatha" that is expected to take the industry by storm.

He said they were happy with their latest offering "Mhepo Inoperekedza" that is getting an airplay on several channels," he said.

"Our album is almost done and we are doing our best to give people the best songs," he said.

