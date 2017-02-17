Tanzania: State Engages Stakeholders for Quality Education

The government yesterday affirmed its readiness to engage all stakeholders to achieve the 2030 Education Agenda of ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education and promote life -long learning for all.

Education, Science, Technology and Vocational Training Minister, Prof Joyce Ndalichako, speaking at the official opening of a two-day Ministerial SGD4 Regional Forum for Eastern Africa, said collaboration with all stakeholders is the government strategy to achieve its educational goals.

"The 2030 Education Agenda has given the world a roadmap to the future we want for our nations through enhanced quality of education and improved access and impact of educational outcomes to our citizens, the young and the old," Prof Ndalichako said at the forum that has attracted high-level government representatives from 13 countries.

She said that the SGD4- Education 2030 lies at national level, underscoring the need for country-led actions supported by effective multi-stakeholder partnerships and financing to bring the required change in education quality.

The minister said the government is determined to work closely with other stakeholders to attain quality and inclusive education as well as equitable and life-long learning for all children, youth, men and women, regardless of their circumstances or backgrounds.

"Our responsibility is to ensure that we have effective action plans to implement and monitor the national education agenda," she said, noting that despite education remaining the backbone of development, countries can hardly transform and achieve other Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) without ensuring that all citizens develop the prerequisite skills to pursue development at individual, community and societal levels.