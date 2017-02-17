Tanzania: Ugandan Lady Pays 1.6 Million/ - Fine, Escapes Jail Term

Ugandan National Aisha Talib was yesterday convicted of unlawful stay in the country and condemned to a twoyear jail term or payment of a 1.6m/- fine. The 28-year old convict walked out to freedom after paying the fine.

The Ugandan, an employee with Minmetals (T) Limited, a company that coordinates pilgrims' travel to Mecca among its business roles, was arraigned at the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court, charged with illegal stay in the country and working without a permit.

On Tuesday, Dar es Salaam Regional Immigration Officer John Msumule told reporters that the Ugandan lady had been arrested over the offences. Before Principal Resident Magistrate Huruma Shaidi, the accused pleaded guilty to both charges and was presented with the facts of the case.

Talib agreed to have entered the country and working without the valid permit while knowing that she was not a resident of the country. A prosecutor with the Immigration Department, Mr Novatus Mlay, told the court that the accused did not have previous criminal records but prayed for a severe punishment to serve as deterrent to others.

The convict pleaded for the court leniency, saying it was the life hardships and family responsibilities that she bared as the eldest child in the family that pushed her to enter the country illegally. "I had to find work, earn money so that I could make ends meet for my family, which depends on me because my mom is sick," alleged Talib.

Reading out the charges, the prosecutor alleged that on February 6, 2017 at the Immigration Headquarters at Kurasini in Temeke District, the accused was found unlawfully staying in the country without a valid visa.

It was also alleged that on the same occasion, the accused was found engaging in occupation as a Secretary of Minmetals (T) Limited Company, without a valid permit.