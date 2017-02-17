Tanzania: Ngorongoro Dam Work Takes Off

Arusha — In response to Prime Minister, Kassim Majaliwa's directives, the Ngorongoro Conservation Area Authority has kicked off a project to build a large enclosed, man-made lake, to provide water for the Maasai and their cattle in the precinct.

The large water trough, whose construction work was officially inaugurated by the Ngorongoro District Commissioner, Mr Rashid Taka, is meant to ensure constant, regular and reliable water to all the livestock in the Ngorongoro Division as directed by the Prime Minister during his tour in the area late last December.

"The residents of Ngorongoro have complied to the government's order that they should not take their cattle into the Crater, where they claimed to be searching for water after the precious liquid became scarce in most parts of the Conservation Area," explained Dr Fred Manongi, the NCAA Conservator.

He added that it was upon the management now to provide water at Ndepes hills. It is being estimated that nearly 90,000 people, mostly the Maasai natives, are currently living within the multiple land-use conservation area.

And between them they keep around 125,000 livestock, including cattle, sheep and goats and all these animals compete for water.

In a different development, the Ngorongoro Conservation Area Authority has also completed the construction of a new and modern cattle washing and disinfecting dip at Mokilal Village and the facility will take care of all livestock in the three villages of Mokilal, Misigiyo and Oloirobi in the Oloirobi Ward.

The Chairman of the Ngorongoro Pastoralist Council, Mr Edward Maura said, as far as they are concerned, the NPC will work closely with the government because it is sensitive to the native Maasai problems and responds fast