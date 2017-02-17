Tanzania: Accreditation Bodies Told to Promote Quality

The Minister for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr Charles Mwijage has instructed authorities involved in business accreditation to ensure all domestic products meet quality and standards.

"We must ensure all the products produced in Tanzania are qualified for us to compete in local market and abroad," he said in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday when launching a training programme that seeks to liberate and empower women and girls to engage in business in Tanzania.

The training to be conducted in five Regions in Tanzania was organized by Manjano Foundation which is a project by Shear Illusion Company. The minister stressed the need for accreditation authorities to ensure wide public awareness to enable the majority acquire the services as the country heads to build and industrial economy.

The Minister tasked Tanzania Food and Drug Authority (TFDA), Tanzania Bureau Standard (TBS) among others to ensure the business people with the plan to invest in industries are well guided in order to acquire all the requirements. He called on businesses people in Tanzania to ensure they grab investment opportunities in the strategy to industrialize the economy to avoid being overtaken by foreign investors.

Meanwhile, the Minister highly commended Chief Executive Officer of Shear Illusion Company, Ms Shekha Nasser for supporting and empowering women and girls, offering knowledge and skills for transforming their lives.

"She is among the exemplary business people in Tanzania," he said and assured her of government support towards ensuring the majority of Tanzanian women are empowered for a better future. Speaking during the launching ceremony, Ms Nasser said Manjano Foundation has planned to conduct trainings in five regions empower women and girls, offering them with practical tools, skills and knowledge to engage in businesses.

The training would be conducted in Mtwara, Mbeya, Dar es Salaam, Tabora, Dodoma and Kigoma. In another development Ms Nasser said her Foundation plans to set up a cosmetic industry in Kibaha District, Coats Region.

"We have already acquired a three hectare land to set up the industry in order to start manufacturing and distributing a variety of beauty and cosmetics products here instead of importing," she told the minister.