17 February 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Court Orders Permanent Forfeiture of U.S.$153.3 Million Linked to Diezani

Photo: Premium Times
Alison-Madueke
By Joseph Onyekwere

Justice Muslim Hassan of the Federal High Court, Lagos, yesterday ordered the final forfeiture of the sum of $153 million linked to a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Allison-Madueke.

The order followed an application by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) seeking a forfeiture of the funds on account that they are proceeds of crime.

Justice Hassan had on January 6, issued an interim order of forfeiture of the said money to the Federal Government, in line with the prayers of the anti-graft agency.

The EFCC had initiated an ex parte application, seeking an interim order, for the temporary forfeiture of the sum to the FG, which it claims is linked to the ex Minister.

The court had also issued 14 days to any interested party to appear and prove the legitimacy of the monies, failing which the funds would be permanently forfeited to the FG.

At the last adjourned date on January 24, counsel for the Mr. Rotimi Oyedepo and that of the respondent (Lawal), had respectively argued their originating processes before the court.

