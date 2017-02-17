17 February 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: More Deportees Received

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Daily News
Tanzanians being deported from Mozambique.
By Hassan Simba

Mtwara — Tanzanian deportees from Mozambique have increased to 193, Mtwara Regional Immigration Officer Rose Mhagama said here yesterday.

The troubled Tanzanians were seen entering the country from the Southern African state, through Kilambo village in Mtwara district.

Ms Mhagama said the first batch of 58 expelled Tanzanians arrived in the country in the past three days followed by the second batch of 122. The regional immigration boss said that another group of 13 people yesterday increased the number to 193.

"They (deportees) are coming in a very poor condition and we are shocked to see our fellow Tanzanians being tyrannised to this extent by the neighbours with whom we have blood relationship... what kind of operation that doesn't even respect human rights," she queried.

More on This

Govt to Probe Mozambique's Alleged Torture of Deportees

At the count of 132, stories of torture and use of excessive force among Tanzanians being deported from Mozambique are… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.