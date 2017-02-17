17 February 2017

Nigeria: BOI Promotes Made in Nigeria Goods

By Solomon Nda-Isaiah

In its continued effort at boosting the creative economy, Nigeria's developmental financial institution, Bank of Industry (BoI) organised a two-day master class for fashion designers in Lagos and Abuja on February 8 and February 10 respectively.

The sessions were helmed by famous international fashion strategy and brand development expert, Mercedes Gonzalez, who was brought in by the bank to help sharpen the skills of Nigerian entrepreneurs operating in the various segments of the fashion value chain.

At the Abuja segment of the event which held at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, top fashion designers who attended the session were excited to interact with Gonzalez, managing director, Global Purchasing, who urged them to target the international market.

She said: "In the U.S., consumers are moving away from mass production of cloth lines. People want something that is crafted, well made and limited in production. Some of you don't value your product, probably because of your environment."

"Understanding the value is what the industry has to appreciate. A lot of designers are big fish in a little pond but they need to start thinking about the bigger picture."

The Master class by Gonzalez was preceded with an exhibition of some of the best wares by Nigerian fashion designers such as dresses, beads, hats, shoes and other gorgeous fashion items.

