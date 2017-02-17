Nigerian rapper Ice Prince who was rumoured back in 2014 to become a brand ambassador for luxury French cognac D'usse (pronounced dew-say) has finally been unveiled.

The deal which took some 3 years to finalize first saw Jay Z's cousin & Roc Nation Executive Briant "Bee-High" Biggs first attempt to record Africa's first D'usse ambassador but it didn't yield much success when he visited Nigeria.

You can recall the mega hit song "Drunk in Love" where Jay Z appreciated the luxury drink after Beyonce ended her chorus with "We be all night, love, love" and Hov came through with

"Hold up That D'USSÉ is the shit if I do say so myself If I do say so myself, if I do say so myself Hold up, stumble all in the house tryna backup all that mouth... "

Rapper Ice Prince who finally sealed the million dollar deal took the excitement to Instagram to share a deal gone good saying;

Just officially got made the first African Ambassador to the COOLEST COGNAC in the World my actual favorite if you know me, u know my red blood full of brown #Dusse

D'usse Cognac was launched by Bacardi and endorsed by Jay-Z in 2012. Produced by a 220-year-old Cognac house, Otard, D'usse is a premium-priced VSOP but is intended mainly as a mixer.