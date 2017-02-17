Photo: Iddy Mwema/Daily News

Dar es Salaam based businessman Yusuph Manji enters the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court where he was charged with drug abuse.

Dar es Salaam-based business magnet Yusuf Manji appeared before the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in the city yesterday, accused of abusing drugs.

Before Principal Resident Magistrate Cyprian Mkeha, the accused denied the charge and was released on bail after the prosecution bench, led by Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Oswald Tibabyekomya raised no objection to bail. Senior State Attorney Shadrack Kimaro is assisting in the prosecution.

A Court Clerk, Ms Sara Mulokozi, alleged that Manji committed the offence between February 6 and 9, this year, at Upanga Sea View area in Ilala District.

The accused was charged with consuming Heroine, diacetyl-morphine. He was charged under section 17 (1) (a) of the Drugs Control and Enforcement Act No. 5 of 2005, which upon conviction, provides for a fine of not less than one million shillings, a fiveyear jail term or both sentences. Granting the bail, the magistrate sat two conditions requiring the accused to sign a 10m/- bond and secure one reliable surety who also signed the bond of similar amount.

Young African Sports Club (Yanga) Secretary General Charles Mkwasa was at the court to bail out Manji. With Mkwasa, were hundreds of the club fans who thronged the court premises as early as in the morning to witness the arraignment of the club chairman. Magistrate Mkeha adjourned the case to March 16, when it comes for mention.

Investigations into the matter, according to prosecution, have not been completed. The visibly frail Manji arrived at the court premises at around 2.00pm and was locked up for almost an hour before the arraignment.

Immediately after completing the bail approval procedures, Manji's leading counsel, Mr Alex Mgongolwa said their client will be immediately taken to hospital, noting that his health condition is unstable. In the trial, Mr Mgongolwa is assisted by advocates Hudson Ndusyepo and Jeremiah Mtobesya to defend the accused.

Manji, among other persons, was implicated in the crime since last week after the Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner, Paul Makonda, named him in the list of suspected drug abusers and dealers.

He was later directed to report to Central Police station for interrogations, the order he complied with. Reports had it that during the interrogations, Manji fell sick and had to be rushed to Muhimbili National Hospital where he was admitted until yesterday when he was arraigned.

Meanwhile, JIMMY LWANGILI reports that video vixen Agnes Waya, Masogange, and 16 other suspects of drug abuse were yesterday taken to the Government Chief Chemist for testing, with the police promising to release the result today. Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police Commander Simon Sir-ro told reporters in the city that Masogange and 349 other suspects were arrested during the ongoing crackdown against drugs.

"After investigations, the suspects may be released, put under police supervision or arraigned," said Commissioner of Police, adding that nine police officers who had been suspended, pending investigations on their involvement with drugs were yesterday handed over to the Drugs Control and Enforcement Authority (DCEA) for further investigation.

Commissioner Sirro further said the police have arrested a 23-year old Omary Bakari, a former student at the University of Dar es Salaam Computing Centre, over the publication of false statement on social media.

The suspect was arrested on Wednesday night at Mbezi after he published false claims on facebook that Dar es Salaam RC Makonda had mentioned names of prominent figures dealing in narcotic drugs.

"In interrogation, the suspect admitted to have committed the crime and he will be taken to court," said Sirro, hinting that in the crackdown on drugs from February 1 through 15, the law enforcers arrested 349 suspects, seized 612 pellets of Heroin, 816 bundles and 89 rolls of marijuana and 19 bundles of khat.